Rose Villa care home abuse inquiry: Staff suspended

Allegations of abuse are being investigated at a home for people with learning disabilities in Bristol.

The BBC has learnt that four members of staff have been suspended at Rose Villa, a nine-bed rehabilitation centre in the Brislington area.

The home is run by Castlebeck, the company that also ran Winterbourne View where abuse against vulnerable adults was exposed by BBC Panorama.

Castlebeck confirmed staff had been suspended and an inquiry was under way.

The BBC understands that one person was suspended at Rose Villa in June following allegations made by a whistle-blower.

In the past week, two members of staff have been suspended after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised safeguarding concerns.

Misconduct allegations

It is believed a further member of staff has been suspended after allegations that a patient was mishandled.

In a statement, the CQC said it had been reviewing all services provided by Castlebeck across England.

The statement added: "Following an inspection [of Rose Villa] on 1 July our inspectors drew the manager's attention to two separate issues.

"We understand that two members of staff were subsequently suspended.

"We are satisfied that those issues are being addressed and the findings of that inspection will be published in full within the next few weeks.

"We are aware that two other members of staff have also been suspended for other separate reasons.

"In the meantime, we continue to monitor Rose Villa, and if there was any evidence that people were at risk, we would take immediate action."

Castlebeck confirmed that four members of staff had been suspended following allegations of misconduct.

In a statement it said: "In accordance with our policy we have notified and are working with all relevant authorities as inquiries are being conducted.

"As this process is ongoing we are not able to comment further at this time."

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police are assisting multi-agency partners following allegations of abuse. Inquiries continue, however no criminal offences have been disclosed."

'Visit regularly'

In a joint statement, NHS Bristol and Bristol City Council said: "The safety and wellbeing of all the patients in the unit is our absolute priority, and we take these concerns with the utmost seriousness.

"Although we do not currently have any Bristol residents in the nine-bed unit, as part of our role as the lead safeguarding organisations, we have visited Rose Villa and reviewed the care and wellbeing of the residents as soon as we were made aware of the allegations concerning Winterbourne View.

"We have continued to visit the home regularly during the intervening period and have provided additional independent support to the home.

"CQC is reviewing all Castlebeck's homes as part of their overall response to the issues raised by the Panorama programme."

Winterbourne View was closed following the BBC Panorama programme and Castlebeck apologised.