Arrest at Heathrow over Rico Gordon shooting in Bristol

Image caption Mr Gordon was involved in a gunfight

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on a Bristol road.

Rico Gordon, 21, from London, was killed early on 3 July near the Coach House pub in Stapleton Road, Easton.

Police said the man, aged in his 20s and from London, was detained overnight on Monday at Heathrow Airport and remains in police custody.

Five other men arrested in the murder investigation have been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.

Avon and Somerset Police said a gunfight took place between two groups that had travelled to Bristol from London.

Mr Gordon's family said he had a new girlfriend in Bristol and had been looking for a job in a gym.

The force wants to trace a black hooded sweatshirt top that one of the potential suspects may have discarded as he ran from the scene.