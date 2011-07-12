St Pauls Carnival donation response 'disappointing'

The organisers of the St Pauls Carnival in Bristol are disappointed by the response to a text a donation scheme introduced at this year's event.

Although around 80,000 people attended this year's carnival on 2 July, only 700 used a new £3 per text service to donate towards the running costs.

The figure raised via the service fell far short of the £10,000 target carnival organisers had hoped for.

Committee chairman Rebecca Gibbs said the response was "disappointing".

"The initiative is ongoing so there's still time for people to text their donation through," she said.

"It is just another way to make it as easy as possible for people to show their support for what is a fantastic cultural and social event."

Although the majority of the money for the annual event comes from Bristol City Council and the Arts Council, Rebecca would like public donations to play a greater part in covering its costs.

She said: "It would be nice if the people of Bristol also took on some of that responsibility and said: 'Yes, we value and support this event and want to nurture and cherish it'."