Teenage girl sexually assaulted near Barton Hill playing fields

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted near parkland in Bristol.

The incident happened at Barton Hill playing fields, towards Duncombe Lane, between 2200 BST and 2230 BST on Friday, 8 July.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short Afro-style hair and facial hair.

Police want to speak to two women who were walking a dog at the time of the incident, and a man on a bike who had green braided hair.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who was at Barton Hill Rugby Club, as potential witnesses.