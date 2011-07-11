Patchway Royal British Legion flag thefts man charged

A man has been charged with the theft of two flags which were taken from poles outside a Royal British Legion near Bristol.

The Union flag and Royal Navy white ensign, being flown on Armed Forces Day, were taken from Patchway on 26 June and one was set alight.

A man, 29, from Bradley Stoke, is due to appear before Northavon Magistrates on 22 July.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, arrested in connection with the theft are on bail.