JLS pull out of T4 On The Beach in Weston-super-Mare

Fans were left disappointed on Sunday when JLS pulled out of an appearance at T4 on the Beach in Weston-super-Mare.

The boy band cited production problems and the lack of a sound check as the reason for the cancellation.

Singer Marvin Humes, posting on the band's Facebook page, apologised and said it was "beyond our control".

"As a four piece live singing band there is no way we can do such a huge show without a sound check or camera rehearsal," he said.

Fan Kyla Hamilton from Newquay said: "We're upset. It's ruined T4 on the Beach. We love those guys and they've gone."

Josh Pearson had travelled from Brighton to the event: "We're really disappointed they are not here," he said.

Singer Jessie J also had to withdraw from the concert on medical grounds after breaking her foot.

The sold-out event held on the beach at Weston-super-Mare was attended by 50,000 people.

Acts on the day included N-Dubz, The Wanted, Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts, Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and the Sugababes.