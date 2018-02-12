Image copyright West yorkshire police Image caption Five-year-old Alex Clarke was being treated in hospital in Manchester

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after being seriously injured in a house fire.

Alex Clarke was taken for emergency treatment in Manchester following the fire at his home in Second Avenue, Rothwell, Leeds, on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said his mother, brother and sister were in the house at the time but were unharmed.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire, which started at about 20:30 GMT.

Alex's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

