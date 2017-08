A man has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Crown Court charged with the attempted rape and murder of a 95-year-old woman in a care home.

Elizabetta Pecka was found with head injuries after a burglary at the home on Shakespeare Close on 21 January. She later died in hospital.

Scott Sorby, 20, was told by magistrates in Bradford on Tuesday he would appear before a judge.

Mr Sorby is expected to appear at the city's crown court on Wednesday.