Image copyright West Midlands Police Museum/BBC Image caption Police have previously said they would probably have a display about the real Peaky Blinders gang at the planned museum

Plans for a police museum where criminals from the real Peaky Blinders gang were held have been awarded £145,000 in lottery money.

West Midlands Police hopes to create a museum at a Victorian lock-up where the Birmingham criminals were held.

It has a collection of items including prisoner photographs and rare items of police uniform.

A final decision is to be made on a full award of £963,300 by the Heritage Lottery Fund .

A lock-up in the city dating back to the 1890s has been suggested as a possible site for the museum.

Image caption The Victorian lock-up dates back to the 1890s

Heritage project manager Corinne Brazier said: "The Lock-Up is the perfect venue for the police museum, it is steeped in history and is where the real Peaky Blinders were held before they appeared in court.

"This funding will help us develop our plans over the next year to create a self-sustaining museum that becomes a real asset to the city."

The lock-up formed part of Steelhouse Lane police station, which was called Birmingham Central before it closed last year.