Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Taimoor Zaheer died on Tuesday

A man has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old was found in a car with gunshot wounds.

Anib Khan was arrested on Tuesday after Taimoor Zaheer was found on Maxwell Avenue in Handsworth. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Mr Zaheer's relatives have paid tribute to him, saying his loss "has left a void in our family".

Mr Khan, 23, from Handsworth, is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

Det Insp Paul Joyce from West Midlands Police said: "We have had an overwhelming amount of information from members of the local community which has enabled some really swift progress to be made with this investigation.

"This charge is a significant step forward, but the murder investigation is far from over.

A post-mortem examination on Mr Zaheer is to be carried out later, police said.