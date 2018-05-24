Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found with chest injuries at Lower Parade

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ozell Pemberton.

Ozell, 16, was found with chest injuries in Lower Parade, Sutton Coldfield, on 17 May.

Oscar Ingram, of Banners Grove, Erdington, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier. He was remanded in custody and will appear before the same court in June.

Two boys aged 13 and 17 have been released on bail, police said.

They were arrested by the force on suspicion of murder.

A 17-year-old from Lozells, who has also been charged with murder, appeared before the same court this week and was remanded in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Ozell died from a stab wound to the chest, West Midlands Police said.

Ozell's parents said their "special boy" was "one of a kind".