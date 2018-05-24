Ozell Pemberton: Second murder charge over stab death
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ozell Pemberton.
Ozell, 16, was found with chest injuries in Lower Parade, Sutton Coldfield, on 17 May.
Oscar Ingram, of Banners Grove, Erdington, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier. He was remanded in custody and will appear before the same court in June.
Two boys aged 13 and 17 have been released on bail, police said.
They were arrested by the force on suspicion of murder.
- Midlands Live: Building site sealed off after unexploded mortar shells found; Boy's amazing reaction to Wembley prize
A 17-year-old from Lozells, who has also been charged with murder, appeared before the same court this week and was remanded in custody.
A post-mortem examination found Ozell died from a stab wound to the chest, West Midlands Police said.
Ozell's parents said their "special boy" was "one of a kind".