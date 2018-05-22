Image caption The man died at the scene, police said

A man in his 20s has died after being found with gunshot wounds in Birmingham.

He was discovered in a car on Maxwell Avenue, Handsworth, shortly before 17:00 BST and died at the scene.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation.

The area remains sealed-off while forensic examinations take place and officers speak to witnesses. The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "This is a tragic waste of a young life and my team will do whatever we can to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

"Our thoughts are with the young man's family and friends who have suffered an indescribable shock."