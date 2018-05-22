Image copyright PA Image caption A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found the mother guilty of two counts of forced marriage

A mother has been convicted of forcing her daughter to marry a man 16 years her senior in the first successful prosecution of its type.

The woman duped her 17-year-old daughter to go to Pakistan where the ceremony is said to have taken place.

The girl had an abortion aged 13 after becoming pregnant by the man whom she was forced to marry.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court found the mother guilty of two counts of forced marriage.

The teenager, who cannot be named, had to have an abortion aged 13 and was forced to marry a relative aged 17 when her mother made her believe she was going on a family holiday.

It is the first time a forced marriage case of this kind has been successfully prosecuted in a criminal court in England, with the mother convicted of actively deceiving the girl in order to convince her to travel.