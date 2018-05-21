Image copyright Amber Silk Image caption Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found with chest injuries at Lower Parade on Thursday afternoon

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed on a shopping street in Sutton Coldfield.

Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found with chest injuries at Lower Parade on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the "tremendous efforts" of paramedics, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The boy, 17, from Lozells, who cannot be named, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old from Erdington was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of murder.

A third boy, 17, from Kingstanding, was arrested on Sunday, also on suspicion of murder. Both remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

A post-mortem examination found Ozell died from a stab wound to the chest, police said.

His parents said their "special boy" was "one of a kind".

Image caption Lower Parade is the main shopping street in Sutton Coldfield

They said: "A loving, respectful, funny, bubbly and courageous boy who always saw the bright side of life.

"He had a strong head on him and was wise beyond his years. He was independent and wanted to make his own way in life."

A fundraising page, set up by Ozell's family and friends to cover the cost of his funeral, has received more than £1,500 in donations.

Amber Silk, 17, of Castle Vale, a friend of the victim, said: "Ozell was so lively, so full of energy, and had a really kind heart."