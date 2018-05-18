Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A visit by police on 3 May saw officers stand on the bridge above the Middleway to catch speeding drivers

Speeding drivers have been caught doing up to 90 miles an hour on a dual track road in Birmingham where six people were killed in a crash.

Officers caught 116 people speeding on Belgrave Middleway, Edgbaston, Birmingham, on two days this month, West Midlands Police said.

The highest speed clocked was a biker travelling at 91 mph and a motorist travelling at 85 mph.

Edgbaston MP Preet Gill described the speeds as "shocking".

Officers said a total of 51 people were caught on 3 May, with one motorist travelling at 85 mph on the 40 mph limit stretch.

Skip Twitter post by @WMPRHRT Back at Belgrave Middleway this morning, rush hour.50 drivers prosecuted for exceeding the 40mph limit,the quickest being a motorcyclist at 91mph followed by a driver at 79mph, with another 15 at 60 mph +. Be part of the solution not the problem, drive to the limit #teststandard https://t.co/siVfN11GRk — West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team (@WMPRHRT) May 17, 2018 Report

A further 50 people were caught on 17 May, with one biker hitting 91 mph and one driver 79 mph. Fifteen were caught doing 60 mph, police said.

Labour MP Ms Gill said the speeds recorded were shocking but unsurprising.

"It is an issue that I and residents have been raising for a long time," she said.

"This is why we want average speed cameras and number plate recognition devices installed to prevent such an atrocious collision from happening again."

More than 28,000 people have backed a petition for safety measures to be installed at the site, including speed cameras and crash barriers.

The leader of Birmingham City Council has pledged to look in "detail" into the campaign which was launched in the aftermath of the three-car crash which happened in the early hours of 17 December.

Image copyright PA Image caption The leader of Birmingham City Council has pledged to look in "detail" into the campaign which was launched in the aftermath of the horror-crash

Taxi driver Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, was killed alongside passengers Lucy Davis, 43, and her partner Lee Jenkins, 42.

Mohammed Fahsha, 30, Kasar Jehangir, 25, and Tauqeer Hussain, 26, were in an Audi S3 and also died at the scene.

Inquests are due to take place across 29 and 30 May in Birmingham.