Image caption The 16-year-old was stabbed at 15:30 BST on Thursday in a busy shopping area

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed on a busy shopping street.

The victim, 16, was found injured at about 15:30 BST on Thursday at Lower Parade in the main shopping area of Sutton Coldfield, north of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old boy handed himself into a police station in the early hours of Friday and remains in custody.

The attack reportedly took place near a McDonald's and a group of bus stops.

West Midlands Police said there was disorder and several people were seen fleeing the area.

The ambulance service said despite its "tremendous efforts", the boy was confirmed dead at the scene.

Image caption Lower Parade is the main shopping street in Sutton Coldfield

Councillor David Pears, who represents the Sutton Trinity ward, called the violence "appalling".

He added: "My sympathies go out to this person's family and their friends.

"I think people want to feel safe; it's really important that police take action very quickly."

Analysis by Sima Kotecha, BBC Midlands correspondent

Unfortunately fatal stabbings in Birmingham are nothing new.

But this crime is particularly alarming because it happened in the affluent area of Sutton Coldfield and in the middle of the afternoon.

The age of the victim is also unnerving; just 16 and killed as a result of what officers call "disorder" involving several people.

At a time when police resources are stretched in the region and crime rates are soaring, there is a palpable fear among some residents who are repeatedly saying that they just don't feel safe anymore.

That fear is particularly prevalent among the older generation, but the victims in many of these violent cases are young men and boys.

Part of Lower Parade remains sealed off for investigations to be carried out.

West Midland Assistant Chief Constable Alex Murray said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts, and I'm sure the thoughts of everyone in the community, are with the boy's family at this truly devastating time.

"A dedicated team of homicide detectives has worked non-stop on the investigation since yesterday and has made good progress."

Mr Murray added: "We need parents, community leaders, schools and young people themselves to pass the message that it is never OK to carry or use a knife."

Knife crime in the West Midlands

The number of fatal knife crime offences in the West Midlands in 2017 was 22, double that of 2015

The total number of knife crime offences reported to police in 2017 was 4,955

In 2016, that number was 4,278; while in 2015 the figure was 3,466

Source: West Midlands Police