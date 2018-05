Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found injured in Lower Parade, police said

A 16-year-old boy has died after a stabbing in part of Birmingham.

Police were called to Lower Parade, Sutton Coldfield, where the teenager was found injured at about 15:30 BST.

The boy was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and the area remains sealed off while investigations are carried out.