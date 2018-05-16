Image copyright Google Image caption David William Hall will appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court in June

A man has been charged with sending offensive emails to six MPs.

David William Hall, 72, faces trial on seven counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

He is accused of emailing Tory MPs Dominic Grieve, Anna Soubry, Nicky Morgan and Heidi Allen, and Labour's David Lammy and Eleanor Smith.

Mr Hall, of Windsor Gardens, Wolverhampton, will appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court in June.

It is alleged the emails were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "David Hall was arrested on 30 January in relation to emails sent to six different MPs of an allegedly offensive nature, between the 14 and 19 December last year."