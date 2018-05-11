Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Brandon Phillips was not previously named due to his age

A teenager involved in a bungled break in to steal cannabis plants, which left a man dead, has been named.

Brandon Phillips, 17, was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January for Simon Johnson's manslaughter in August 2016.

His accomplice, 19-year-old Oluwadaimlola Johnson, no relation to the victim, stabbed him at his home in Dudley and was jailed for murder.

A request by the Express & Star to name Phillips was accepted at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Simon Johnson's body was found by a colleague

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Oluwadaimlola Johnson, 19, was sentenced to 21 years in prison in January

Phillips had not previously been named because of his age.

Mr Johnson was a 41-year-old window fitter and Phillips, of Harvest Road in Rowley Regis, made several trips to his home in Netherton with Johnson to steal cannabis plants.

On one such trip in August 2016, the father-of-two woke up and confronted the pair and was stabbed four times by Johnson, who was sentenced to 21 years for his murder.

You may also be interested in:

Simon Johnson's body was found by a colleague who called to collect him for a job a few hours later, and a kitchen knife covered in blood was later found in his front garden.

He was described as "naturally trusting" by Det Insp Warren Hines from West Midlands Police who said Johnson and Phillips had shown "not one shred of remorse" when they were jailed in January.