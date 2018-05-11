Image copyright Wolverhampton City Council Image caption Workers unearthed human remains while working on Wolverhampton's new city centre market

Human remains have been unearthed during work on a city centre market.

Work on the outdoor market on Cleveland Street in Wolverhampton has been stopped after the find, with the remains believed to be up to 200 years old.

The city council said it believed it was related to an an 18th Century chapel, which formerly stood on the site of the market.

The £4.9m development was due to welcome its first shoppers on 17 July.

The discovery was made on Thursday morning.

The city council said work had been temporarily suspended "while the council liaises with the authorities".