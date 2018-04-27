Birmingham & Black Country

Aston mosque hit-and-run injures two

  • 27 April 2018

Two men have been injured in a hit-and-run outside a mosque, with detectives saying they have not ruled out terror as a motive.

The men, aged in their 20s, were struck on Ettington Road in Aston, Birmingham, at about 14:15 BST.

One of the men suffered a head injury while the other was said to be "walking wounded".

Police are searching for the driver of a silver car who did not stop at the scene.

Det Insp Greg Evans said: "At this time we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related, but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further."

He appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites