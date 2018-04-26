Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The burst main left cars submerged in the street

One woman has been rescued from a house and cars have been left submerged after a water pipe burst.

Power engineers damaged the pipe while installing new electricity cables in Leabrook Road, in Wednesbury, Sandwell.

A sub-station is also at risk of being flooded, and three schools and a Metro car park have been forced to close.

The water is 3m (9.8ft) deep in places after the pipe burst at about 10:30 BST. Engineers and emergency services are in attendance.

Image copyright Belinda Owen Image caption The pipe was damaged by workers installing power cables

Image caption An estimated 16 cars have been submerged

South Staffordshire Water said its engineers were working to isolate the damage to the 20in underground pipe.

It said no customers should be without water, but some may be experiencing discolouration.

Pupils at Old Park Primary School, St Mary's and Ocker Hill Primary have been sent home for the day due to lack of water on site.

Western Power Distribution, which damaged the main, said it had isolated the power supply at the local sub-station "at the request of the fire service".

It added that 12 properties in the area are without power.

One man was treated for a wrist injury after falling down a hole, the fire service said.

Image copyright Midland Metro Image caption The nearby Metro car park has been forced to close

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Firefighters and ambulance crews have been sent to the scene

About 30 firefighters are at the scene, including water rescue teams, as well as police and paramedics.

An estimated 16 vehicles have been submerged in the flood, and fire crews have started work to remove the water using a high volume pump which is removing 4,000 litres per minute into the nearby canal.

Sandwell Council has also set up a rest centre for affected residents as a precaution and sent social workers and housing officers to offer support.

Image caption Flood waters have spread as far as Black Country New Road, which is also closed