Image caption Stereophonics performed in Birmingham during severe March weather

Fans who missed out on a Stereophonics concert due to severe weather brought by the Beast from the East say they have not been properly compensated.

The band pushed ahead with the concert at Birmingham's Genting Arena despite weather warnings on 1 March.

The following day, a Paul Weller gig at the venue was cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.

The group said it was "disappointed" for the fans, but decided to perform on the advice of local authorities.

After the concert, the band, from Cwmaman in South Wales, tweeted that fans should "keep their tickets" while it worked with promoters to "address the situation".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The band posted on Facebook that authorities had deemed the show should go ahead

A concert at Wembley Stadium in London also went ahead despite weather warnings.

Amanda Cook, from Wolverhampton, spent more than £60 on a ticket she booked six months in advance.

Image copyright Genting Arena Image caption A Paul Weller concert at the Genting Arena the next day was cancelled due to the weather

She decided it was unsafe to drive to the concert and said, despite being told to "keep their tickets", there had been no update or refund.

In a statement, Stereophonics' management said the band had secured a discount for fans who could not attend Rize festival in Chelmsford, which they are headlining this year.

You may also be interested in

Ms Cook set up a Facebook group for disappointed fans and said she "would never entertain going to a festival 150 miles away from home... especially not to see a much shorter set".

Complaints to the band's management have been "ignored", she said. "Our main concern is getting our hard-earned money back."

The band's management statement said "refunds are not possible when the event takes place".

"Whilst the band enjoyed playing to the overwhelming majority of fans across the shows in Birmingham and London, they are obviously disappointed for any fans that couldn't attend."