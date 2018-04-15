Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Tracy, centre, said they were "absolutely devastated"

A man has been charged with murder after his wife was stabbed to death.

Tracy Stonehouse, 51, died at an address in Coralin Close, Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, just after 01:25 GMT on 6 April.

A post mortem examination revealed she had suffered multiple stab wounds and other injuries to her head and neck.

Arthur Stonehouse, 73, of Coralin Close is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.