Viktorija Sokolova was found in West Park on Thursday

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Viktorija Sokolova, who was born in Lithuania, was discovered in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday - a day after she had been reported missing by her family.

She died from blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Wolverhampton has been charged with her murder, West Midlands Police said, and is due before magistrates in Dudley on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further investigation.

In a tribute, Miss Sokolova's family said: "Viktorija was like a little angel, she made our lives so colourful and full of meaning.

"We can't believe she has left us at such a young age. We will never forget you our sweetheart.

"You will be living in our hearts, soul and mind forever. Goodbye our little angel."

The death has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is normal procedure, as the victim had been reported missing.