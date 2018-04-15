A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called to South Holme, near Garrison Lane in the Bordesley area of Birmingham, just after midnight.

The victim was treated by medical staff but declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said a murder investigation had been launched. He added: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation where a young man has tragically lost his life."

A cordon along Garrison Lane and South Holme remains in place as forensic examinations are carried out.