Man seriously injured in Man on the Moon pub stabbing

  • 14 April 2018
Man on Moon Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was stabbed in his chest, police said

A man has been stabbed at a pub in Birmingham.

Emergency crews were called to the Man on the Moon pub in Redditch Road, Kings Norton, just before 22:30 BST on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious injury to his chest, where he remains, a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and officers remain at the scene," he added.

