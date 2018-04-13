Image copyright PA/West Midlands Police Image caption Gheorghe Mihai, 38, will serve a minimum of 10 years after the attempted murder of his sister-in-law

A convicted murderer has been jailed for life after the attempted murder of his sister-in-law.

Gheorghe Mihai, 38, stabbed the woman during a row over money in Lye High Street, Stourbridge.

He moved to Britain last year after previously being jailed in Romania for the murder of a man in 2006.

The defendant was convicted of attempted murder and having an offensive weapon after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

'Husband saved wife'

The jury have been told that Mihai was armed with a six-inch kitchen knife when he approached his half-brother Nicursor Gheorghe and victim Roxana Mihai at bus stop in August last year.

He stabbed her several times to the face, head and upper body.

The knife attack took place along Lye High Street

Douglas Marshall, the senior crown prosecutor with West Midlands Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Gheorghe Mihai approached his family that day, having already armed himself with a large kitchen knife and, seemingly, intent on using it.

"Whilst the argument may have started over money, he has never explained why he attacked his sister-in-law so viciously.

"It was only the brave action of the victim's husband who defended his wife that stopped Mihai's frenzied attack, fortunately the victim has recovered from her injuries."

Mihai will serve a minimum of 10 years in prison.

A judge told him at a previous hearing that he would be deported once he served his sentence.