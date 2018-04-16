Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Artist impressions have been released of what organisers hope the Games Village will look like

The transformation of Birmingham is already well under way as the city prepares to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, officials say.

The handover ceremony took place in Australia's Gold Coast on Sunday, with the flag passed to the Lord Mayor of the UK's second city.

Birmingham council confirmed "95%" of the buildings to be used during the Games have already been constructed.

Sites will continue to be demolished, rebuilt or enhanced.

During the handover - broadcast live on Sunday from Australia - Birmingham Lord Mayor Anne Underwood said: "We may not be able to offer sun, sea or the sand of Australia's Gold Coast, but what we can offer is youth, diversity and creativity."

Ian Metcalfe, chairman of Commonwealth Games England, added: "The work starts right now to bring the Games to Birmingham in 2022."

A former Birmingham City University campus from the 1970s has already been picked for demolition, ahead of the site becoming the £370m athletes village for more than 6,500 competitors.

Image copyright Birmingham Mail Image caption The former campus on Franchise Street in Perry Barr is expected to be cleared by September before it becomes the athletes village

Alexander Stadium will also receive a £70m revamp, boosting capacity from 12,700 to 40,000.

The University of Birmingham's two synthetic hockey pitches will also be upgraded.

Victoria Square will become a temporary venue for basketball.

Villa Park will host the rugby sevens, the Genting Arena at the NEC badminton, while gymnastics will be hosted at Arena Birmingham. Weightlifting will take place at Symphony Hall.

Image copyright Google/Birmingham City Council Image caption Victoria Square will become the home of basketball for the Games

Image copyright Birmingham 2022 Image caption Weightlifting will be held at Birmingham's Symphony Hall

Some venues for the sporting events will take place outside the city.

The London Velodrome is to host the track cycling, Smethwick will build an international competition-standard aquatics centre, and Leamington Spa will feature lawn bowls at its Victoria Park.

Coventry's Ricoh Arena will host the netball.

A spokeswoman for the council said the city would "extend a warm Brummie welcome to everyone here for the 2022 Games".