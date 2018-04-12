Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene at about 15:30 BST

A man has been crushed to death between two unmanned lorries at a recycling plant.

West Midlands Police said it is believed the victim, in his 60s, was crushed when one HGV rolled into the other and trapped him.

Emergency services were called to C & J Recycling on Bordesley Green Road, Birmingham, at about 15:30 BST where the man was pronounced dead.

His family is being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.