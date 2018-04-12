Campus to be demolished for Commonwealth Games village
A site in Birmingham has been approved for demolition to make way for the 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes village.
The site in Perry Barr, Birmingham, is a former Birmingham City University Campus dating back to the 1970s.
The council's planning committee has given the go-ahead for work to begin to start building accommodation for more than 6,500 competitors and officials.
Demolition of the 20-acre Franchise Street site is due to start in June and be completed three months later.
The games village is estimated to cost £370m, however no detailed plans have yet been published.
Everything is expected to be cleared by September except a listed former pub which will not be demolished.
After the games, the athletes village will be converted into more than 1,000 homes which the council hopes will act as a "catalyst" for projects bringing up to 2,000 more to the area.