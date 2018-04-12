Birmingham & Black Country

Wolverhampton park body-find prompts police inquiry

  • 12 April 2018
Image caption The body was found at about 07:00 BST

A police investigation has begun after a body was found in a park by a member of the public.

Officers were called to West Park in Wolverhampton just after 07:00 BST. The death is being treated as unexplained.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "We are investigating the circumstances of the death and I'm asking for anyone who has any information or anyone who was in the area last night to contact police."

