Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at about 07:00 BST

A police investigation has begun after a body was found in a park by a member of the public.

Officers were called to West Park in Wolverhampton just after 07:00 BST. The death is being treated as unexplained.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "We are investigating the circumstances of the death and I'm asking for anyone who has any information or anyone who was in the area last night to contact police."