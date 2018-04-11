Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sarah Athersmith died in September last year

A level crossing where a 14-year-old girl died when she was hit by a train will be closed for six more months.

Sarah Athersmith was crossing tracks at Wallows Lane, Walsall, after a freight train had gone by, but was struck by a second going in the opposite direction.

Network Rail said it had been granted an extension to its temporary closure after the death in September while a permanent one was considered.

The crossing will remain shut until 20 October, the spokesman added.

After Ms Athersmith's death, the organisation said it had recommended it for closure on safety grounds in 2014.

Image copyright PA Image caption Network Rail applied for a temporary closure after the death

But Walsall Council said no formal application was actually submitted after discussions.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "The Department for Transport has now approved an extension to the temporary closure for a further six months until 20 October 2018.

"Walsall Council will work closely with Network Rail in relation to their application for the proposed permanent closure of the level crossing."