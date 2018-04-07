Image copyright @TettenhallFire Image caption One of the cars saw its entire engine torn out in the collision

An engine was ejected from a car and thrown across a road from the force of a "horrendous looking" head-on crash.

The crash left the front ends of both cars completely mangled on Friday night - but their occupants escaped with only minor injuries.

Fire crew commander Nigel Meredith said the engine was completely removed from one car and it was the first time he had seen anything like it.

No-one was seriously injured in the smash, which happened in Wolverhampton.

Image copyright @TettenhallFire Image caption One of the cars ended up in the middle of the northbound carriageway facing the wrong direction

Police, three fire crews and paramedics attended the scene on Stafford Road. Patients were taken to hospital for checks.

Mr Meredith, incident commander at the scene, said: "The vehicles were involved in a collision as they were travelling in opposite directions and the force of the collision literally just removed the engine from its compartment.

"It's the first time I have seen an incident like this where the engine has ended up removed and on the other side of the road," he added.

"From the pictures it looks like a really horrendous collision, but the people involved managed to escape with only minor injuries. They were taken to hospital for checks."

Image copyright @TettenhallFire Image caption Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene. No-one was seriously injured

Image copyright @TettenhallFire Image caption The other car involved mounted the pavement next to damaged railings

Crews from Tettenhall Fire Station posted pictures of the aftermath on Twitter.

They said: "Just been in attendance at an #RTC on the #StaffordRoad with @FallingsPark @WMPolice and @OFFICIALWMAS.

"Engine ejected to the other side of the road from 1 vehicle. No serious injuries."

The road was closed while the cars and debris were removed.