Image copyright West Bromwich Fire Station Image caption At its height, 10 crews from across the Black Country were tackling the blaze

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a "severe factory fire" in Wolverhampton.

Fire crews from across the Black Country spent the night at Alma Street, Heath Town, where a fire broke out on Monday evening.

The fire service warned nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut because of large amounts of smoke.

The building was "100% involved in fire", West Midlands Fire Service said on Twitter.

The incident was scaled down from 10 pumps to four at about 02:00 BST, some five hours after the fire started.