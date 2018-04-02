Image copyright Google Image caption The M5 was closed southbound between junctions two and three while police investigated the scene

A man has died after a lorry hit a barrier on the M5 in the West Midlands.

The 61-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash at about 05:15 BST but died from his injuries, a police spokesman said.

The motorway was closed southbound between junctions two and three for Oldbury and Halesowen for several hours before reopening at about 11:30.

Police have not confirmed whether the 61-year-old was the driver of the lorry.