Image copyright @snappersk Image caption The property was closed at the time of the explosion, police said

Two men have been arrested in connection with a suspected gas explosion at a chicken shop.

A blaze broke out at Dixy Chicken in Kings Heath, Birmingham, at around 23:30 BST on Saturday, police said.

The shop, on Alcester Road South, was closed at the time and no-one was injured, West Midlands Police said.

Both men, aged 26 and 28, had arrived at hospital earlier with minor burn injuries and were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson.

Image caption The fire started at about 23:30 BST on Kings Heath High Street

The property was sealed off while emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed between York Road and Drayton Road.