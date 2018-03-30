Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A Ferrari steering wheel was found when police raided storage containers

A Ferrari steering wheel was among "hundreds of stolen car parts" found stashed inside dozens of shipping containers, police have said.

Counterfeit alcohol and tobacco with an estimated value of £3m was also recovered from the site in Birmingham.

Officers found parts from nine stolen vehicles, including an Audi, Ford, vans and the Ferrari.

West Midlands Police said officers have searched 30 out of 200 containers at the site on Curzon Street.

The force believes the parts were being stored at the site with the intention of selling them on the black market.

No arrests have been made since Wednesday's raid but investigations continue, it added.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said it believes the parts would be sold on the black market

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Parts belonging to Audi and Ford vehicles were also recovered