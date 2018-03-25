Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Brookvale Road at 08:20 BST

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash in Birmingham.

A 20-year-old man died at the scene when two cars collided at 08:20 BST on Brookvale Road in the city's Witton area.

A 16-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. They remain in a stable condition.

Another passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Alan Hands from West Midlands Police said the investigation is in its "early stages" and that specialist officers are supporting the family of the victim.