Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Horseley Heath and Lower Church Lane in Tipton

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after he "failed to stop for police" and crashed with a taxi.

The crash happened in Tipton, Sandwell, at about 21:40 GMT on Friday at the junction of Horseley Heath and Lower Church Lane.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Saturday. A passenger on the bike suffered minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The roads were closed for a number of hours as emergency services worked to reconstruct the collision to establish the circumstances.

"A motorcycle that failed to stop for police was involved in a collision with a taxi," West Midlands Police said.