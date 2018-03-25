Motorcyclist, 26, dies after Tipton taxi crash
A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after he "failed to stop for police" and crashed with a taxi.
The crash happened in Tipton, Sandwell, at about 21:40 GMT on Friday at the junction of Horseley Heath and Lower Church Lane.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Saturday. A passenger on the bike suffered minor injuries.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The roads were closed for a number of hours as emergency services worked to reconstruct the collision to establish the circumstances.
"A motorcycle that failed to stop for police was involved in a collision with a taxi," West Midlands Police said.