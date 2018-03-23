Image caption The Labour councillor had previously been found in breach of the authority's code of conduct a total of 12 times

A former deputy council leader who breached the authority's code of conduct 12 times is to receive more training and have his communication monitored, a panel has decided.

Councillor Mahboob Hussain was previously found in breach over the sale of public toilets and writing off parking fines for family members.

Sandwell Council said his actions were at the "serious end of the spectrum".

Mr Hussain did not attend and has not commented.

The authority said in January that Oldbury councillor Mr Hussain "ignored" a £130,000 valuation of public toilets, selling them for £35,000 to a family friend.

He also asked councillor officers to reduce and cancel a total of three parking fines for his wife and sons.

Legal officer for the Labour-run council James Cornwell told the authority's ethical standards committee on Friday, that Mr Hussain would receive training on property transactions, the code of conduct and his role, and that a system would be put in place to "regulate his contact with other officers".

Image caption Sandwell Council's ethical standards committee placed the sanctions on Mr Hussain on Friday

A note will also be put on the councillor's website for duration of his term in office, explaining his conduct.

Mr Cornwell described the councillor's actions as on "the most serious end of the spectrum" and conduct had a number of "aggravating factors".

Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption Council legal officer for the Labour-run authority, James Cornwell told the authority's ethical standards committee on Friday that Mr Hussain will receive training

He added that the councillor "will not be appointed to any committees, cabinets or any external role which represents council for next four years from start of next term in office, if elected".

Following previous hearings, Mr Hussain said he planned to seek legal advice.