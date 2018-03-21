Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the house on Conway Road after a passer-by saw smoke

An elderly woman has been killed in a "severe" fire at her home.

Firefighters were called to the house on Conway Road in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, at 02:15 GMT after a passer-by saw smoke.

Police say the fire, which affected the ground floor and hallway, is not being treated as suspicious.

West Midlands Fire Service said there was smoke damage throughout the house and neighbouring properties were also affected.

Paramedics were called to the house, but West Midlands Ambulance Service said "nothing could be done" to save the woman, who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Firefighters from Sheldon fire station tweeted to say their "thoughts go out to the family and friends at this difficult time".