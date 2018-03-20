Image copyright Google Image caption Eight firefighters were sent to the house in Tividale on Monday evening

A five-year-old girl suffered serious burns when her hair caught fire from a candle at a house in the West Midlands.

It was believed to have started accidentally when a flammable hair product came into contact with the flame, the fire service said.

Paramedics and eight firefighters went to West Avenue, Tividale, near Oldbury in the Black Country at about 18:45 GMT on Monday.

She was taken to hospital with head, neck and hand injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl suffered serious burns and was given pain relief and her wounds were covered with cooling gel dressings before she was taken to hospital for further treatment.