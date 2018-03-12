The widow of West Bromwich Albion football icon Jeff Astle has been left "very shaken" after she was hit on the shoulder by a cigarette lighter during a match.

Laraine Astle attended Saturday's clash with Leicester City when she was struck.

The match at The Hawthorns, which West Brom lost 4-1, was the first home game Mrs Astle had attended in almost three years, her daughter said.

Neither club has yet commented.

Image copyright PA Image caption Striker Jeff Astle, who died in 2002, played for West Brom, Notts County and England

Mrs Astle said a woman was hit in the face by a coin, while a boy was pelted with a lighter which then ricocheted, hitting Mrs Astle in the shoulder and her daughter, Claire Wheeler, on the hand.

In a post on Twitter, Mrs Wheeler said: "An appeal to all decent LCFC fans visiting WBA today.

"If you know/saw who threw coins and a lighter at WBA fans in the Smethwick End, please report them to your club.

"The coin hit a young lady in the eye and the lighter hit a four-year-old boy in the face.

"Disgusting."

Image copyright @astle1968 Image caption Daughter Claire Wheeler urged anyone with information about who threw the lighter to come forward

She added: "The lady's eye was cut and swollen and she was obviously upset.

"The little boy who was next to my mom (who the lighter also hit) was upset and left early.

"Very very sad. My mum's first home game in three years and she was very shaken."

Supt Basit Javid, of West Midlands Police, said five people were arrested and were being "dealt with accordingly" following the disturbance.