Image copyright PA Image caption Activists claim Crufts rewards "extreme breeding" of dogs

Intruders disrupted the live broadcast of the Crufts dog show as the top prize was awarded.

Two intruders, said by Crufts to be part of animal rights group Peta, ran into the show arena at Birmingham's NEC as the winner claimed her prize.

Yvette Short, from Edinburgh, grabbed two-year-old whippet Tease as the protesters were wrestled to the ground amid boos from the audience.

Crufts and the NEC said security would be reviewed as "a matter of urgency".

Image copyright PA Image caption Two-year-old whippet Tease had just been named Best in Show when the protest began

A Crufts spokesperson said the intruders "scared the dogs and put the safety of both dogs and people at risk in a hugely irresponsible way".

Peta later tweeted the footage, where it described Crufts as "canine eugenics", and said the activists were protesting against "extreme breeding".

A statement on its website said that Crufts rewards breeders "for producing dogs with 'ideal' physical traits with little or no regard for their welfare".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The protesters were apprehended by security staff

No dogs were harmed during the incident.