Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur died after she was attacked at her home in Penn

Three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead at a house in Wolverhampton have been released.

The body of Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was discovered in Rookery Lane, Penn, on 16 February.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination showed she died as a result of asphyxiation.

Two men, aged 42 and 32, have been bailed pending further enquiries, while a 39-year-old woman will face no further action, the force says.

Ch Insp Chris Mallett said: "We are determined to establish the truth around the death of Mrs Kaur."

She had been assaulted, according to police.