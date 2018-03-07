A serving West Midlands Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

The 38-year-old, who is based at Birmingham East, was arrested at his home address on Wednesday morning.

Two more men, aged 28 and 32 from Balsall Heath and Perry Barr respectively, were also arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

The men were arrested by the force's counter-corruption unit.

The West Midlands force declined to give further details about the nature of the inquiry.