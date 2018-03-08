Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The paramedic was attacked by a member of the public while he treated a woman for chest pains

A man who assaulted a paramedic in a row over ambulance parking has been released with a caution.

The paramedic had been called to the Sparkhill area of Birmingham on Friday to help a woman with chest pain when he was attacked.

Police said it took "appropriate" action against the 49-year-old man arrested after the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has called for tougher penalties for those who attack its staff.

The paramedic suffered a minor arm injury in the row over how the ambulance parked on Stratford Road.

The man was arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

A second paramedic in the ambulance, Tasha Starkey, was also threatened.

Ms Starkey, who is based at Hollymoor in Birmingham, tweeted how upset she was and said the way the crew had parked, amid snowy conditions, had not caused any obstruction.

She has now said she is "disappointed" by the outcome.

Skip Twitter post by @WMASTStarkey Unfortunately received news last night that the patient that was physically& verbally aggressive and extremely threatening to us that he’s just received a caution. Extremely upset, disappointed and let down by this outcome. @OFFICIALWMAS — Tasha Starkey (@WMASTStarkey) March 3, 2018 Report

West Midlands Police Supt Paul Minor, said it takes attacks on blue light workers "very seriously".

He said: "In interview, the man admitted being verbally aggressive and striking one of the paramedic's arms. The man had no previous convictions and in this case a police caution was deemed the most appropriate outcome."

He added cautions are "legitimate criminal justice outcomes" with "long-term implications".

The attack was the latest in a series involving West Midlands Ambulance staff.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Kirsty Sharman verbally abused a crew in Stoke-on-Trent and left this note on their ambulance

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service's David Lynch was bitten at Staffordshire Hospital

Last month, a paramedic was bitten on the arm as he helped nurses treat a patient at a Staffordshire hospital on the same day his colleagues were verbally abused and told to move their ambulance in an abusive note.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman thanked police "for their swift response".

"It is appalling that there was a need for their support yet again, following another attack," he added.

"The trust will not accept staff suffering physical and emotional abuse when all they are trying to do is help members of their public in their hour of need.

"The message has to be made clear that this is completely unacceptable."