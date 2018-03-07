Image copyright Craig Holmes Image caption Organisers are planning a "mass participation dance" and are seeking to recruit 2,022 dancers

Thousands of dancers are being sought to take part in the Commonwealth Games handover ceremony in Birmingham.

The ceremony will be televised worldwide as part of the closing of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on 15 April.

Birmingham was officially named the host for the 2022 Games in December, following a number of setbacks.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) initially deemed the city's bid was "not fully compliant".

Organisers are planning a "mass participation dance" for the handover event, and are seeking to recruit 2,022 dancers, aged 16-25, from the local area.

No formal dance training is necessary for participants, according to Culture Central, the group behind the televised celebrations, however participants should "feel comfortable moving to music".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kylie Minogue performed at the last handover ceremony in 2014

Brigid Jones, deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "This is one of the first ways in which Birmingham citizens can get directly involved with the games.

"This opportunity sets the tone for an exciting four-year period in which there will be many varying ways for people of all ages from all communities to be a part of the Birmingham 2022 experience."