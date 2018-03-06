A man has been charged with murder and assault after the body of a missing woman was found at an address in Birmingham.

Richard Bailey, 40, from Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, accused of killing 33-year-old Charlotte Teeling.

West Midlands Police said the cause of her death is still to be confirmed.

Ms Teeling, from Worcester, was reported missing to West Mercia Police on 26 February.

West Midlands Police said it attended a property in Cooksey Lane on Friday as part of investigation to trace the missing woman.

Inquiries then led officers to an address in Coventry in the early hours of Saturday where Mr Bailey was arrested.

He was charged late on Monday night.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about Ms Teeling's movements after 22 February to come forward.